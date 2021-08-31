National population database helps to facilitate COVID-19 prevention

Deputy director of the National Population Data Centre Nguyễn Thành Vĩnh. Photo baochinhphu.vn

Deputy director of the National Population Data Centre Nguyễn Thành Vĩnh talks to the Government Portal about the application of modern technology and the national population database on managing citizens in pandemic-hit areas and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, how will the application of information and technology and the national population data platform help with prevention and control?

The national population database was put into operation on July 1. It has so far managed information of nearly 100 million people.

At a recent meeting on the implementation of the projects on the national population database and on the making, granting and managing citizen ID cards, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that the effective and practical use of database with high connectivity would not only help to manage citizens, security and order and prevent crimes, but also serve socio-economic development tasks and other urgent missions such as the COVID-19 prevention and control.

Data is a resource but different from traditional resources, the more data resources are exploited and used, the higher value they will create. Therefore, the national population database needs to be connected with other national database to effectively serve socio-economic development tasks and pandemic prevention and control.

The Ministry of Public Security on August 11 officially deployed the nationwide citizen management software in pandemic-affected areas using the National Population Database. The ministry also launched a software supporting the identification of those who meet difficulties due to COVID-19 so they can be provided with assistance.

It is also piloting an E-vaccine system to manage COVID-19 vaccinations.

All these systems are built based on the national population database.

How is the nationwide citizen management software in pandemic-affected areas different from other health declaration applications?

The nationwide citizen management software is updated with medical declarations when people pass pandemic control stations.

The biggest difference is that their declared information will be identified and compared with information saved in the national population database which helps to ensure their declarations are correct.

Specifically, when citizens register medical declarations at https://suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn before going through pandemic control stations, the system will provide them with a QR code. At the checkpoints, police officers will check information on the system and let them go through.

Data is processed on the National Population Database, then communicated to ward and commune authorities in order to manage their information, thereby tracing the movements of citizens easily, quickly and accurately, helping to save costs in the current pandemic situation and forecast pandemic development to have appropriate prevention and control solutions.

The implementation of the system has been highly welcomed by State management agencies.

The Ministry of Public Security has piloted the COVID-19 vaccination management system (E-vaccine). What are the advantages of this system?

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign was officially launched on July 10 with the aim of inoculating around 75 million people with 150 million doses in the second half of 2021 and early 2022.

The E-vaccine software is connected with the national population database and the citizen ID system with advanced technology with the aim of creating favourable conditions for people to get vaccinated as well as to ensure transparency, publicity, accuracy and security for all data relating to vaccination of citizens.

The E-vaccine management system helps people to register and book for vaccinations online as well as supports medical workers to conduct health screening, supervise citizens after vaccination and manage vaccine stocks.

The software will also help management agencies to manage data of citizens who were vaccinated against COVID-19 without investing in building a new management system.

How has the pilot of the E-vaccine system been going?

The system has been piloted at St Paul Hospital in Hà Nội and proved effective. It has been highly appreciated by local citizens and the hospitals' medical workers.

After the trial period, the E-vaccine system will be continued to be improved and completed and the Ministry of Health can use it on the ministry's COVID-19 vaccination management platform.

As there are different health declaration and vaccination management applications, will agencies share data on the national population database to serve the tracing and management of COVID-19 vaccination?

The Government has required to regularly review the national population database to ensure its connectivity, sharing and effectiveness. Ministries and agencies can use related information on the national population database without investment to save money.

The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communication recently held a working session on sharing data for common use via the national population database and agreed on measures to connect the national population database to serve COVID-19 prevention and control tasks. — VNS