National database system on population to be launched on February 26

The Ministry of Public Security plans to put into operation the national database systems on population and production, and citizen identification issuance and management on February 26.

Along with the production system and citizen identification issuance and management system, the national database system on population will open on February 26. (Photo: Chinhphu.vn)

The event is expected to be held in the form of online conference between the Ministry of Public Security and the public security agencies of 63 provinces and cities throughout the country.

During the opening ceremony, there will be an experience of the features and effects of the national database system on population and electronic chip-mounted citizen identification cards.

The “National Population Database” and “Citizen Identity Card Production, Issuance and Management” are two important projects implemented by the Ministry of Public Security, which have recently been accelerated.

The Ministry of Public Security has reviewed, built, and amended relevant legal documents in service of building a national database on population. The Ministry has also basically completed the collection of population information nationwide with 17 information lines in accordance with the Law on Citizenship.

As of the end of January 2021, the Ministry of Public Security had collected more than 86 million survey cards and imported information of more than 81 million cards into the national database on population. The Ministry of Public Security has also coordinated with the Ministry of Justice to successfully issue more than 4.8 million personal identification numbers for children who were born from January 1, 2016 nationwide.

The national population database system is designed to connect and to allow other information systems to exploit information through the NGSP National Data Sharing Integrated Platform and the National Public Service Portal. As a result, it will increase the ability to exploit and update information about the population, reduce budget spending in building IT infrastructure of specialized databases.

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) is working with related agencies to test the connection, integration and sharing data between this system with some information systems of ministries, branches, localities and units of the Public Security Ministry.

M.T

