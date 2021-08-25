National conference highlights military talent, moral example of General Vo Nguyen Giap

General Vo Nguyen Giap (pointing to the map) and leaders of the Central Military Commission directed the Ho Chi Minh Campaign in 1975(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A national scientific conference was held via videoconference on August 25 to highlight the military talent and the prestige of General Vo Nguyen Giap.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of National Defence, the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, the Government Office and the Party Committee of Quang Binh province (the home province of the late General), saw the participation of more than 600 delegates. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent flowers to the event.

Opening the conference, Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education underlined that the over 80-year revolutionary career of General Vo Nguyen Giap was closely linked with significant milestones of the Vietnamese revolution.

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

With his sharp mind and strategic vision as well as rich experience, General Giap made great contributions to the success of the country's revolution. He is also a model of the morality and personality of a communist, said Sen. Lieut. Gen Nghia.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang underlined that General Giap is one of the great leader of the Vietnamese revolution and an outstanding military talent who played an important role in the formation and development of the Vietnam People's Army. His name is associated with many victories of Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era.

General Giang suggested that participants focus on analyzing General Giap's contributions to the country's victory in the war against American imperialists and French colonialists, and clarifying General Giap's ideology on people-based war and people-based defence as well as the Vietnamese military art.

At the same time, General Giap is also a great man of culture and a typical example on revolutionary ethics, he added.

The Defence Minister said that the outcomes of the conference will support the education of patriotism and national pride among military officers and soldiers as well as the public, especially young people.

General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013 at the age of 103.

He once served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People's Army and a National Assembly deputy from the first to seventh tenures.

The General, whose military career starting with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944, led the Vietnamese people’s army from victory to victory during the resistance war against French colonialists and then American imperialists./.