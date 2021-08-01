Na Hang, a spectacular “inland Ha Long Bay”

The Na Hang eco-tourism area in Tuyen Quang Province stretches over 15,000 hectares, more than half of them water. Surrounded by 99 mountains with majestic cliffs, Na Hang Lake has been dubbed the “Ha Long Bay of the hills”. Stopping at Na Hang, visitors will hear stories associated with historic sites such as Khuoi Nhi and Khuoi Sung waterfalls, Pac Ta and Pac Vang temples, Phia Vai cave, Song Long Cavern and more. Eco-tours on Na Hang Lake began many years ago. It takes visitors about six hours to discover the 70km-long lake, bisected by immense rivers, surrounded by green forests and mountain ranges. Sailing down the lake, visitors can enjoy a number of famous waterfalls such as Mo, Khuay Sung, Khuay Nhi, and Khuay Me; the Tat Ke-Ban Bung Nature Reserve with thousands of rare and precious plants and animals; and the Phia Vai, Tham Choong caves, which contains many traces of the Neolithic age, dating back about 7,000-8,000 years. After visiting Na Hang Lake, visitors can experience the daily life of the local ethnic minorities, enjoying Then singing of the Tay people and other cadences of the Nung and San Diu people. Traditional festivals abound, among them the… Read full this story

