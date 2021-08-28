NA chairman visits national population data centre

HÀ NỘI– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ appreciated the completion of the national population database project and the system for making, granting, and managing citizen identity cards on schedule last July as he paid a working visit to the national population data centre on August 27.
He said that the Government was building an e-government towards a digital government, digital economy, and digital society, and promoting administrative reforms to create favourable conditions for people and businesses in socio-economic development. To that end, there must be big databases connected to each other.
The national population database, operated by the national population data centre under the Ministry of Public Security, is one of the six major national databases that have been prioritised by the Prime Minister to be carried out since 2015. It is also the core data and the foundation of the country to build and develop the digital Government, the digital National Assembly, and step up administrative reform to better serve the development needs of people and enterprises.
Since March 2020, the Ministry of Public Security has implemented a national database on population and citizen identification. It set up a system to grant and manage the electronic identity of citizens, contributing to the implementation of national digital transformation, and serving population management as well as the promulgation of guidelines and policies on socio-economic development, and ensuring national defence and security in the coming time.
Specifically, the National Population Database has served the prevention and control of COVID-19 such as offering population management software in pandemic-hit areas, COVID-19 vaccination software, and the verification of resident information to carry out social welfare support packages quickly and accurately.
Huệ's working session took place a few days after the 42nd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly which conveyed a message of an ASEAN valuing digital transformation and developing the digital economy in order to expand development space and better adapt to global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic. – VNS
- The Latest: Over 1,000 Germans tied to offshore data leak
- Winter Olympics inspectors positive after Beijing visit
- PRESS RELEASE: FOX Sports Racing available on Cogeco Cable Canada
- Types of buildings as categorised by government and how infrastructure development can shape India’s future
- Timeline of Failed Predictions (Part 1)
- The Latest: Panama law firm helped company tied to Mugabe
- The Latest: US reviews offshore leaks for possible crimes
- The Latest: Argentine leader urged to explain offshore ties
- The Latest: Brazil's parliament speaker denies offshore ties
- The Latest: Spain investigates Messi's alleged offshore ties
- The Latest: Argentine politician cited in offshore documents
- The Latest: French probe possible offshore money laundering
- The Latest: Obama would ‘welcome’ Russian focus on IS
- The Latest: Large police operation under way in Paris suburb
- The Latest: Paris attackers known to American intelligence
- The Latest: Platini: Swiss already know my offshore accounts
- The Latest: US: Very likely IS directed the Paris attacks
- Egypt: Morsi to meet judges over power grab - Monday 26 November
- The Latest: German minister mum on details of planned attack
- Planned Braves stadium move highlights race, class
NA chairman visits national population data centre have 523 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.