NA Chairman signs Resolution on poverty reduction for 2021-2025 period

The Resolution targets that the rate of poor households under multidimensional poverty standards will be reduced by 1-1.5 percent annually while the rate of poor ethnic households will decrease by over 3 percent per year. Up to 30 percent of poor districts and 30 percent of especially disadvantaged communes in coastal and island areas will escape poverty.

The program, which is carried out between 2021 and 2025, will cover the entire country. Funding for the program is at least VND 75 trillion (USD 3.26 billion). Up to VND 48 trillion of which will be from the central budget, over VND 12.69 trillion from local budget and the remaining from other sources.

According to the resolution, a steering committee will be set up to take charge of the national target programs on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period, new rural development for the 2021-2025 period, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period at both central and local level.

Each year, the Government must report the outcomes of such programs to the legislature's late-year meeting. It was assigned to review the 2021-2025 programs in 2025 and submit the 2026-2030 programs to the legislature for consideration.

The Prime Minister was required to decide on investment in the programs in line with the Law on Public Investment, and establish the steering committee led by a Deputy PM.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will oversee the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will monitor the national target program on new rural development for the 2021-2025 period while the NA's Committee for Ethnic Affairs will take over the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period.

Other ministries and agencies concerned will be members of the steering committee.

The NA asked the provincial-level People's Councils and People's Committees to build their own plans, pool resources for the effort, and prevent overlapping among programs.

Each year, the provincial-level People's Committees must report the outcomes of the programs to the provincial-level People's Councils and the Government.

