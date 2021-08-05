NA Chairman meets medical staff supporting southern localities

At the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien said about 3,000 doctors and healthcare workers from 22 centrally-run hospitals are preparing to travel to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to help with the effort.

As of July 31, Ho Chi Minh received support from 44 centrally-run, city- and provincial-level hospitals with 2,521 doctors, nurses and technicians, and over 5,000 volunteers across the country.

NA Chairman Hue thanked the entire medical staff, healthcare workers and volunteers for their great contributions to not only fighting the pandemic but also treating patients with other diseases.

In order to curb the virus spread, he asked Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to fully follow social distancing rules, uphold the role of residents in residential areas, considering it a decisive factor to fight the pandemic.

He suggested consolidating the treatment system, especially intensive care system, supplying more medical equipment, focusing on treating patients in serious conditions to minimize number of deaths, rolling out vaccinations in the quickest manner, and caring for people's health.

The top legislator underscored the importance of continuing to strengthen the social welfare system, caring for people's lives, ensuring the supply of food and necessities to people, further reinforcing political security, ensuring social safety and order, and better performing information and communications work.

The Health Minister was assigned to propose more support policies for front-line staff and ensure health safety for them.

At the event, the VFF Central Committee donated over VND 8.5 billion (USD 369,000) raised by itself to support medical staff there.

Source: VNA