MR1 receives anti-COVID-19 medical supplies

During the handover meeting, Senior Colonel Nghiem Dinh Trung, Commander of the Bac Ninh provincial Military Command, briefed the delegation on the COVID-19 situation in the province, as well as the support from the Ministry of National Defense, military units and armed forces in the area.
Sharing with difficulties of the anti-COVID-19 front-line forces in border provinces as well as in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, General Duyet hoped that the Hanoi Capital High Command and the Military Region 1 Command would closely work with the local military units to promote the leading role of the joint forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of Military Region 1's armed forces, he thanked the Hanoi Capital High Command for presenting the medical supplies to the troops in performing COVID-19 prevention and control tasks.
He affirmed that they would try their best to combat the pandemic, helping ensure a peaceful life for the locals.
Translated by Minh Anh
