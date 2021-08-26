Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong appointed as Deputy Head of Central Economic Commission

Head the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Deputy Head the Central Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong. (Photo: SGGP)
Speaking at the ceremony, Head the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh congratulated Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong on his new working position and expressed his belief that the newly-appointed Deputy Head of the Central Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong will promote his experiences gained from different prior positions to continue contributing to the commission's development and key missions that have been implemented in 2021 and coming years.
Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong expressed his thanks to the Politburo and the Central Economic Commission for trusting his with new role.
He hoped that the Central Economic Commission will support him to complete assigned missions, and committed to contributing to the commission’s development.
By Ha My – Translated by Kim Khanh
