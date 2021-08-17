More than 9,600 new cases and 331 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday

- Poland to offer Việt Nam more than 3.5 million doses of vaccine
HÀ NỘI — A total of 9,605 new COVID-19 cases were detected Tuesday and a further 331 fatalities recorded.
The amount of people to have been infected with coronavirus now stands at 293,301.
Tuesday's figures show an increase in the number of community cases compared to Monday, an extra 951 in total.
HCM City and the southern province of Bình Dương continue to report the most cases with 3,559 and 3,332 respectively.
Other new infections were found in Long An (581), Tiền Giang (411), Đồng Nai (298), Cần Thơ (172), Đồng Tháp (170), Khánh Hòa (139), Đà Nẵng (124), Tây Ninh (88), Trà Vinh (79), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (79), Vĩnh Long (76), Phú Yên (71), Hà Nội (61), Bình Thuận (55), Sóc Trăng (44), An Giang (33), Kiên Giang (31), Gia Lai (26), Đắk Lắk (24), Bắc Ninh (20), Hà Tĩnh (19), Nghệ An (16), Bình Định (12), Thanh Hóa (12), Ninh Thuận (11), Quảng Nam (11), Bến Tre (10), Quảng Ngãi (5), Quảng Trị (5), Lào Cai (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Lạng Sơn (3), Lâm Đồng (3), Bình Phước (3), Cà Mau (2), Thái Bình (1), Thái Nguyên (1) and Thừa Thiên Huế (1).
Also on Tuesday, 4,331 patients were given the all-clear bringing the total number of recoveries to 111,308.
Of the new COVID-related deaths, 285 were in HCM City, 12 in Bình Dương, nine in Long An, seven in Tiền Giang, six in Đồng Nai, four in Cần Thơ, three in Đồng Tháp, and Bến Tre, Bình Định, Bình Thuận, Khánh Hòa, Vĩnh Long each reported one death.
There are currently 600 patients being treated in intensive care units and 20 on life support machines.
More than half a million vaccines were administered on Tuesday, taking the total number to 15,271,562. Of those, 1,401,834 people have been fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the Health Department and Department of Information and Communication in HCM City have launched a COVID-19 Treatment Monitoring System to increase effectiveness between facilities.
Collaborating existing data, the system will help medical staff find places for new patients, especially those who require oxygen.
Hospitals and medical facilities in the city are asked to update the number of patients they are treating and the number of vacant beds daily at 8am, 4pm and 8pm. — VNS
