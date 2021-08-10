More than 494,000 AstraZeneca doses arrive in Việt Nam

A box of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. — Photo courtesy of UNICEF Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has received an additional 494,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility.

The batch arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội last night.

The shipment brings the total vaccine donations via the COVAX Facility to the country to 9,175,700 doses.

To date, close to 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam, with over one million people getting two full doses.

AstraZeneca was the first vaccine to receive authorisation for emergency use in Việt Nam. — VNS