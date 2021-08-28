More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths

A market in Đống Đa District, Hà Nội was locked down after a seller tested positive for COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

HÀ NỘI — More than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 422,469.

There were also another 352 reported deaths in connection to coronavirus.

In total, 12,103 infections were discovered, with 5,481 in Hồ Chí Minh City and 4,049 in Bình Dương.

The rest of the new infections were found in Đồng Nai (797), Long An (451), Tiền Giang (241), Đồng Tháp (143), Đà Nẵng (109), Khánh Hòa (92), Quảng Bình (90), Kiên Giang (77), Nghệ An (70), Hà Nội (61), Đắk Lắk (60), Bình Thuận (49), Cần Thơ (37), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (35), Bến Tre (25), Thừa Thiên Huế (24), Thanh Hóa (22), An Giang (20), Phú Yên (16), Sóc Trăng (16), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bạc Liêu (13), Quảng Nam (13), Trà Vinh (13), Bình Phước (13), Hậu Giang (11), Bình Định (11), Đắk Nông (8 ), Vĩnh Long (6), Ninh Thuận (6), Hà Tĩnh (6), Cà Mau (5), Lâm Đồng (4), Lạng Sơn (3), Gia Lai (2), Bắc Ninh (2) and Bắc Giang (1).

Of the local transmissions, 6,468 were found in communities outside concentrated quarantine areas or locked down zones.

The 352 fatalities were recorded in Hồ Chí Minh City (271), Bình Dương (38), Đồng Nai (16), Tiền Giang (15), Long An (4), Đồng Tháp (2), Khánh Hòa (2), Đà Nẵng (1), Bến Tre (1), Nghệ An (1) and Thừa Thiên Huế (1).

The total amount of COVID-19 fatalities now stands at 10,405.

Also Saturday, 12,375 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 210,989.

Among the 6,408 patients being treated that are in severe conditions, 921 are in ICU and 24 are on life-support machines.

To date, 19,151,122 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 2,328,431 people have been fully inoculated. — VNS