More support for needy people amid COVID-19 pandemic

* Ho Chi Minh City’s Border Guard Command on August 25 received COVID-19 relief from Ha My Joint Stock Company (Tan Lap commune, Dong Phu district, Binh Phuoc province).

The gift, including 4 tons of vegetables and fruits (cabbages, radishes, chayotes, potatoes, winter melons, pumpkins, lemons, papayas, tomatoes, chicken eggs, and others), will be handed over to needy people affected by the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.

By now, border guard command has called for donations and received more than 160 tons of necessities.

* The same day, the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee tightened pandemic prevention and control measures to prevent the spread of the virus into the province.

In particular, the committee required leaders of localities in the province to impose social distancing in line with Directives No.16, No.15, No.19, and strictly follow the Health Ministry's 5K regulations.

On this occasion, the province provided VND 50 billion to help poor and near-poor households (VND 500,000 each family).

* In response to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nghe An provincial Military Command, in association with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Vinh city and the city's Youth Union, has established three "Zero-VND" stalls in Vinh city to provide free food for local people in the social distancing period.

Up to now, the military command has given over 4,000 kilograms of food, including rice, fresh water, vermicelli, vegetables, fish sauce, cooking oil, etc., and VND 90 million.

The stalls officially opened from August 24.

* On August 25, Tran Huu The, Chairman of the Phu Yen provincial People's Committee, directly greeted nearly 600 citizens returning home from Ho Chi Minh City for quarantine.

* On the same day, the Long An provincial Military Command mobilized 178 troops from its affiliate units to assist Duc Hoa district in the COVID-19 fight and help needy pandemic-hit people.

Particularly, the reinforced troops will track down COVID-19 cases, collect samples for COVID-19 testing in Duc Hoa district.

* The Signal Officer Candidate School held a ceremony on August 25 to see off 100 medical officers, and cadets of Battalion 26 to assist Vinh Phuoc ward and Vinh Luong commune, Nha Trang city in containing the pandemic.

Accordingly, the deployed force will disseminate information among local people about the anti-COVID-19 regulations and encourage them to strictly follow the regulations. Meanwhile, the on-duty troops will transport food and necessities to each household and support the forces working at medical checkpoints.

* On August 24-25, the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Rach Gia city handed over certificates for quarantine completion to 368 citizens returning home from Ho Chi Minh City.

* The Quang Nam provincial Border Guard Command and the Women's Union of the province on August 24-25 launched "Zero-VND stall" programs in communes of Ga Ry and A Xan, Tay Giang district.

In particular, the organizing panel provided free food, including rice, fish sauce, dry food, cooking oil, and more for 200 needy families to help ease their difficulties caused by the pandemic.

As planned, the Quang Nam provincial Border Guard Command and the provincial Women's Union will continue opening more "Zero-VND stall" programs to support disadvantaged households in Nam Giang district.

Translated by Quynh Oanh