More support for AO/dioxin victims with home functional rehabilitation

Over the past time, the Party, State and authorities at all levels have issued and conducted various policies to support AO/dioxin victims. Nevertheless, severe diseases cause many difficulties for the victims and their families, especially those with multiple malformations and severe deformities, while conditions for medical care, examination and treatment for the victims still remain modest. Therefore, helping the affected people is necessary so as to assist them in soon recovering and raising their living standards.
Functional rehabilitation for AO/dioxin victims at home is considered the best solution to mobilize the participation of their families as well as volunteers and social organizations to this work. It is also an effective way of changing the community’s thought of the victims, creating favorable conditions for them to integrate into their families and the society. The method will help a high rate of AO/dioxin victims have their health cover effectively.
However, the limitation of this method is that its results for difficult cases and severely-affected victims are often low, especially in needy families.
In order to better home functional rehabilitation for AO/dioxin victims in the coming time, all measures should be carried out comprehensively. Among them, the whole society's awareness of the work has to be increased.
A project implemented by the Ministry of Health and Hanoi University of Public Health in the 2014-2017 period evaluated the functional rehabilitation demands of nearly 22,700 AO/dioxin victims and people with disabilities in the six provinces of Lao Cai, Thai Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Dong Nai and Ben Tre. Many of them were provided with plans and instructions to conduct functional rehabilitation at home. After a period of time, physical and mental health of around 2,000 victims improved considerably.
Supporting this work is seen as the sentiments and responsibility of the community. In order to record successful results, the victims' families and the whole society should join hands in this work.
The on-going project "Taking care of AO/dioxin victims’ health and providing them with home functional rehabilitation in the 2018-2021 period" in 11 provinces and cities nationwide will build up important scientific and practical ground in order to expand the model of home functional rehabilitation in the coming time, contributing to further helping the victims soon reintegrate into the society.
Translated by Minh Anh
