More religious volunteers join frontliners in COVID-19 fight

This time, 23 Buddhist volunteers participated in COVID-19 prevention and control at temporary COVID-19 treatment hospital No.10, while 92 Catholic volunteers worked at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Hospital.
To Thi Bich Chau, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City, thanked local religious dignitaries for sending volunteers to join the front-liners in the fight against the pandemic to reduce the burden on medical workers and help care for active patients.
The solidarity and sharing of resources and sentiments from provinces and cities throughout the country, and from people, religious organisations, dignitaries and followers are a great motivation and spiritual encouragement to the front-liners, thus creating the combined strength to help the city soon defeat the pandemic, Chau said.
Venerable Thich Thien Quy, Deputy Head and Chief Secretary of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the city’s VBS will continue to encourage monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to take part in the fight.
Pastor Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu, Chief of Office of the Vietnam Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said that through their voluntary activities, Catholic volunteers want to transmit more positive energy and self-confidence in the life to patients and doctors on the front line against the pandemic.
Earlier, 385 religious volunteers participated in COVID-19 prevention and control activities at the city's COVID1-19 treatment hospitals.
Source: VNA
- Religious crisis: Group seeks Makinde’s intervention in Iseyin
- How Hong Kong's frontliners are outfoxing police and standing up to China
- Westerners Join Iraqi Christian Militia to Fight Islamic State
- Women on SES emergency frontline hope to inspire others by debunking boys' club myth
- Arizona Apache Tribe Steps Up Fight With Copper Mine Over Sacred Land
- Firefighters help inspire the next generation of volunteers through school-based cadet program
- Court Rules Texas School District Must Allow Brothers to Keep Long Braids as Part of Religious Practice
- Aidan James: Brit who went to fight in Syria against IS is jailed under terror offences
- Murder victim's family in last-ditch effort to save man convicted of killing her from execution...saying they believe 19-year-old was strangled to death by her cop fiancé
- Travel insurance firm reveal British mother fighting for her life in Tenerife hospital failed to declare emphysema as they refuse to pay out for her medical care and her friends rally round to pay the bill
- German man fighting for Kurds killed in Syria
- 'I stopped dancing, I'm fighting now': Hong Kong protesters take up self-defence classes
- 'I stopped dancing, I'm fighting now': Hong Kong protesters take up self-defense classes
- Revealed: UK ‘mercenaries’ fighting Islamic State terrorist forces in Syria
- On the frontline of Europe’s forgotten war in Ukraine
- 19 Ways Single People Are Doing Way Better Than You Realized
- These Conservatives Want To Stop Fighting LGBT People
- Religious institutions must use resources better
- Hunger Games novels join most complained-about titles in US
- Opinion: 2020 candidate Seth Moulton on how Democrats are ignoring common sense in the fight against Trump
More religious volunteers join frontliners in COVID-19 fight have 479 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.