More religious volunteers join frontliners in COVID-19 fight

This time, 23 Buddhist volunteers participated in COVID-19 prevention and control at temporary COVID-19 treatment hospital No.10, while 92 Catholic volunteers worked at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Hospital.

To Thi Bich Chau, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City, thanked local religious dignitaries for sending volunteers to join the front-liners in the fight against the pandemic to reduce the burden on medical workers and help care for active patients.

The solidarity and sharing of resources and sentiments from provinces and cities throughout the country, and from people, religious organisations, dignitaries and followers are a great motivation and spiritual encouragement to the front-liners, thus creating the combined strength to help the city soon defeat the pandemic, Chau said.

Venerable Thich Thien Quy, Deputy Head and Chief Secretary of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the city’s VBS will continue to encourage monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to take part in the fight.

Pastor Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu, Chief of Office of the Vietnam Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said that through their voluntary activities, Catholic volunteers want to transmit more positive energy and self-confidence in the life to patients and doctors on the front line against the pandemic.

Earlier, 385 religious volunteers participated in COVID-19 prevention and control activities at the city's COVID1-19 treatment hospitals.

Source: VNA