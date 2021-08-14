More Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in HCMC
The Saigon Times
|A batch of one million Vero Cell vaccine doses arrives in HCMC today, August 14 – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES
HCMC – An additional one million doses of China's Vero Cell Covid-19 vaccine, part of the five million doses that the Ministry of Health allowed the Saigon Pharmaceutical Company (Sapharco) to import, arrived at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC today, August 14.
The vaccine, weighing some 17 tons, will be stored at the airport's warehouse before being handed over to the city, the local media reported.
On July 31, Sapharco received four batches of one million Vero Cell doses. On August 10, the Ministry of Health allowed HCMC to use these one million doses.
On August 12, the municipal Center for Disease Control allocated 44,000 doses of the Vero Cell vaccine to Thu Duc City and districts. More than 17,900 doses were administered the next day and all vaccinated people were safe.
- Germany considers selling extra swine flu vaccine
- Protesters trample Chinese flag
- Low-profile HCMC museum holds medical gems
- Ebola: researchers now know how many doses we need of a vaccine that's yet to exist
- Sieren's China: Vaccines against trust
- New health minister warns there will not be enough swine flu vaccine for all
- European flu vaccine producers urged to not forget poor countries
- Rohingya crisis: UN launches cholera vaccination drive in refugee camps
- Chickenpox vaccine now available on the high street as Superdrug becomes the first major retailer to stock it
- Flu-vaccine push starts in state
- Large-scale Ebola vaccine trial to start in Liberia
- Brazil orders 11.5 million yellow fever vaccines amid worst outbreak in years
- WHO fails to strike deal on sharing vaccines or data
- THE NOONER for 09-15-19
- The Nooner for 09-11-19
- The Nooner for 09-24-19
- THE NOONER for 09-23-19
- The Nooner for 09-04-19
- The Nooner for 09-17-19
- Xi's visit marks a new era in Indo-Chinese ties
More Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in HCMC have 309 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.