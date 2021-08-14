More Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in HCMC

The Saigon Times

A batch of one million Vero Cell vaccine doses arrives in HCMC today, August 14 – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES

HCMC – An additional one million doses of China's Vero Cell Covid-19 vaccine, part of the five million doses that the Ministry of Health allowed the Saigon Pharmaceutical Company (Sapharco) to import, arrived at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC today, August 14.

The vaccine, weighing some 17 tons, will be stored at the airport's warehouse before being handed over to the city, the local media reported.

On July 31, Sapharco received four batches of one million Vero Cell doses. On August 10, the Ministry of Health allowed HCMC to use these one million doses.

On August 12, the municipal Center for Disease Control allocated 44,000 doses of the Vero Cell vaccine to Thu Duc City and districts. More than 17,900 doses were administered the next day and all vaccinated people were safe.

