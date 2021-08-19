Mobile healthcare centres to be set up in southern localities

Treating COVID-19 patients in HCM City. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health plans to set up mobile healthcare centres in some southern localities as part of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long.

Speaking at an online conference held on Thursday morning to discuss solutions to curb the pandemic, Long said the model will be established in HCM City, Long An, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương, all areas where the outbreaks are severe.

Amid the context of the complicated development of the pandemic and strict social distancing, it is important to ensure COVID-19 patients are helped to get access to healthcare services without disruption, according to Long.

The ministry will coordinate with these localities to set up mobile healthcare centres at communes and wards following the Government direction.

At present, each commune or ward has only one medical centre but in the current context, more centres should be established, particularly in populous areas with a large number of COVID-19 patients such as HCM City.

Minister Long said mobile healthcare centres are essential, particularly for HCM City and other localities which find it hard to manage COVID-19 patients in concentrated areas.

The model will be initially set up in HCM City on a trial basis to help treat COVID-19 patients detected in the community, he said, and the remaining provinces should prepare to implement this model when needed.

A mobile healthcare centre can be set up anywhere, including sports centres, cultural houses, headquarters of People's Committees of communes and wards, right on the street or even at a local resident's house, according to Long.

Each centre will have one or two doctors, five to seven other medical workers and local volunteers. The centre will be equipped with at least two oxygen cylinders, oxygen masks and other emergency equipment.

The centre will carry out initial healthcare services for local people, including examining and treating patients with normal diseases and taking care of and treating COVID-19 patients detected in the community.

Rapid COVID-19 testing and other medical tests and vaccinations will also be conducted at the mobile centres.

Authorities of provinces and cities are entrusted to manage these mobile centres and give priority to connecting them with mobile emergency forces as well as preparing emergency vehicles to transfer seriously ill patients to healthcare facilities at higher level when needed.

The health ministry will issue guidance to temporarily take care and treat COVID-19 patients at home and to operate mobile healthcare centres. — VNS