MND hands over COVID-19 relief aid to Ho Chi Minh City

In response to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's appeal, the Government's direction, and the special emulation program on COVID-19 prevention and control launched by the Central Military Commission and the MND, the MND and military businesses joined hands to support Ho Chi Minh City and the people in containing the pandemic.

Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien and representatives of Viettel Post, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank presented 4,000 tons of rice and 100,000 gift packages to Ho Chi Minh City via the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City. The donation is worth VND 80 billion.

* On the same day, Gen. Tien visited and inspected the implementation of combat readiness regulations at Air Force Division 367 under the Air Defense – Air Force Service.

Applauding the outstanding achievements obtained by the division over the past time, Gen. Tien asked the division to promote training missions and strictly maintain combat readiness while paying more attention to the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the unit in the coming time.

* On August 26, the Military Region 7 Command received COVID-19 relief, worth VND 1 billion, from the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The same day, the MR7 Command and the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command offered 500 and 150 gift packages, respectively, to needy families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Long Hai district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

* Bu Dang district’s Military Command (Binh Phuoc province) worked with other departments and sectors to transport more than 23 tons of rice and vegetables to border troops in HCM City and local people in Thong Nhat district, Dong Nai province.

* The same day, Division 361 under the Air Defense – Air Force Service, in coordination with the Women's Union of Hanoi city, provided 162 gifts for pandemic-hit people and on-duty force at the medical checkpoints in Van Mieu ward, Dong Da district and Phuong Nhi village, Lien Ninh commune, Thanh Tri district.

