MMU sends more personnel to Southern region

Speaking at the event, MMU President Lieutenant General Do Quyet reviewed that under the instruction of the Ministry of National Defense, since July 3, the university has sent more than 100 officers and cadets to the South for the COVID-19 prevention and control mission. This time, an additional 300 doctors, nurses and medical cadets of the university are dispatched to continue reinforcing Southern localities' anti-pandemic efforts.
Lieutenant General Do Quyet said that the deed once again demonstrates the military medical force's vanguard role and their readiness in taking care of the people. This is also an opportunity for the military medical staff, especially medical cadets to raise their professional competence and skills.
As planned, these reinforced military medical personnel will be divided into 60 mobile teams to take samples for testing, vaccinate and take care of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms who are undergoing home treatment.
The MMU President requested participating officers and cadets to strictly observe military disciplines and directions from higher levels and urged them to cooperate and share healthcare experience with their colleagues. He said that together with performing their professionalism, the enforced military troops should promote medical ethics and encourage patients to overcome difficulties and the illness.
After the see-off ceremony, 300 medical officers and cadets headed to Noi Bai International Airport to fly to Southern localities for anti-pandemic missions.
As planned, on August 23, MMU will dispatch another mission of 600 officers and cadets to help Southern localities contain SARS-CoV-2 as soon as possible.
Translated by Chung Anh
