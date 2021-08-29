Military youths support needy families in Hanoi

Accordingly, the board collaborated with the political departments of the Hanoi Capital Command, the Vietnam Border Guard Command, the Naval Service, and the Air Defense – Air Force Service, and other agencies to hand over 1,000 gifts, including rice, chicken eggs, instant noodles, fish sauce, cooking oil, and so on. The gifts were worth VND 600 million totally.

Colonel Tran Viet Nang, head of the board, held that the military youths have implemented numerous meaningful activities to join the COVID-19 prevention and control such as collecting COVID-19 test samples, injecting vaccines to people, taking care of COVID-19 patients, operating at COVID-19 checkpoints, and delivering food to pandemic-affected people. Additionally, they have presented medical supplies and necessities, worth tens of billion VND in total, and donated 40,000 blood units, he added.

The officer went on to say that these good deeds contributed to sharing difficulties with the needy, effectively fighting the pandemic, and building the civilian-military solidarity.

The board will continue mobilizing more donations from sponsors to assist troops doing the tasks of the pandemic prevention and control as well as affected people in the time to come, he affirmed.

Translated by Chung Anh