Military youths support needy families in Hanoi

Accordingly, the board collaborated with the political departments of the Hanoi Capital Command, the Vietnam Border Guard Command, the Naval Service, and the Air Defense – Air Force Service, and other agencies to hand over 1,000 gifts, including rice, chicken eggs, instant noodles, fish sauce, cooking oil, and so on. The gifts were worth VND 600 million totally.
Colonel Tran Viet Nang, head of the board, held that the military youths have implemented numerous meaningful activities to join the COVID-19 prevention and control such as collecting COVID-19 test samples, injecting vaccines to people, taking care of COVID-19 patients, operating at COVID-19 checkpoints, and delivering food to pandemic-affected people. Additionally, they have presented medical supplies and necessities, worth tens of billion VND in total, and donated 40,000 blood units, he added.
The officer went on to say that these good deeds contributed to sharing difficulties with the needy, effectively fighting the pandemic, and building the civilian-military solidarity.
The board will continue mobilizing more donations from sponsors to assist troops doing the tasks of the pandemic prevention and control as well as affected people in the time to come, he affirmed.
Translated by Chung Anh
- I-Team: Public Housing in New Jersey Town Given to Mayor's Political Supporters, Insiders Allege
- T-Mobile Launches One Military Plans, Makes New 5G Promise
- Trump speaks at celebration of military mothers, spouses -- live stream
- Trump signs executive order to make it easier for military spouses to get jobs
- Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits
- Mexican Government Confirms Navy Troops Shot Family in Border City
- The Hill: Feds Eye Military Housing as Fix for ‘Catch and Release’
- Transgender youth avoid health care due to discomfort with doctors
- The Latest: Israeli military sends aid to Gaza
- Military.com revamps SpouseBUZZ site for military spouses
- Sweden: Organised Criminals Recruiting ‘Child’ Migrants for ‘Youth Army’
- Lenovo goes crazy refreshing its entire ThinkPad family with 7th-gen Intel CPUs
- ISSI announces 72Mb Synchronous SRAM family
- Family Of Boy Killed During Bullying Sues MoVal School
- Working, Middle-Class Americans Support Trump’s Troops on Border While the Rich Oppose Plan
- Family reports missing North East ISD employee’s body found in Bulverde
- Applications that help military veterans
- Military-man’s best friend: DARPA-funded AlphaDog preps for further testing
- Family of Freed American Prisoner Thanks Donald Trump for ‘Engaging Directly with North Korea’
- T-Mobile Will Donate At Least $1M To Support Veterans
Military youths support needy families in Hanoi have 377 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.