Military units continue supporting pandemic-affected people

* A mission of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, led by its Commander Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, in collaboration with local authorities, organizations and armed forces, presented gifts to local people in District 12 who are facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

During the event, General Nam inquired after locals and encouraged them to strictly observe pandemic prevention and control regulations to contribute to the whole community's efforts in containing SARS-CoV-2.

On the same day, another mission of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, headed by its Political Commissar Major General Phan Van Xung, and Saigon Water Corporation presented necessities to 1,000 people in Cu Chi district.

Military Command of district 10 and benefactors also conducted similar activity on the day. Particularly, the unit offered 750 gifts to students at the dormitory of Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Science and Technology. Practical gifts, including rice, instant noodle, eggs, sausages, vegetables and fruits are expected to help students overcome difficulties during the time that the city is applying the social distancing measures under the Prime Minister's directive.

* In Hanoi, the Hanoi Capital Command launched its "0 VND Stall" program in Trung Van, Xuan Phuong and My Dinh wards in support of local people affected by the pandemic.

During the program, 1,400 gift packages, including rice, eggs, cooking oil, instant noodles, fish sauce and vegetables, were handed over to needy households, policy beneficiaries, jobless people and needy students in three wards of Nam Tu Liem district.

As reported, the produce was bought from local farmers in Hanoi. This deed of the capital city's armed forces not only met the demand for vegetables of people in pandemic-hit localities, but also helped ease difficulties of peasants who could not sold their produce because of the complicated developments of the pandemic.

Earlier, the capital city decided to extend social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 in order to fully prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic in Hanoi.

On the same day, a similar program was held by the Military Command of Thanh Xuan district. During the event, 300 gift packages were given to needy local people and workers.

The "0 VND Stall" model was launched to help needy people overcome difficulties during the social distancing period. This practical activity of the capital's armed forces was highly appreciated by local people and authorities and contributed to strengthening military-civilian relations and consolidating people's trust in the armed forces.

* Also on August 21, the Military Region 7 Command and the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) gave 500 packages of necessities to people in Bau Bang district of Binh Duong province. These gifts are part of the program launched by the two units to give 6,000 gifts to people in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An and Tay Ninh.

During the event, the mission shared difficulties with local authorities and people and expected that the district will take stricter pandemic prevention and control measures to soon contain the virus and bring people's life back to normal.

* Kien Giang province's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the provincial Military Command on August 21 transported around four tons of fish sauce and canned fish to people in lock-down areas and quarantine zones in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the provincial Fatherland Front Committee, the fish sauce and canned fish were donated by businesses, social organizations and benefactors.

* On the same day, the Soc Trang provincial Border Guard Command, An Thanh Ba Border Post and local authorities presented gifts, worth VND 300,000 each, to needy households in An Thanh 3 and An Thanh Nam communes of Cu Lao Dung district.

This practical activity not only helped locals overcome difficulties during the pandemic time, but also contributed to strengthening military-civilian relations and enriching the tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers.

Translated by Tran Hoai