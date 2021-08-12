Military units and localities active in COVID-19 fight

A delegation of Military Region 5 (MR5), led by its Deputy Commander Major General Nguyen Dinh Tien, on August 10, had a working session with the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Khanh Hoa province, the provincial Military Command, and other military units in the region.

Concluding the event, Major General Nguyen Dinh Tien asked the Khanh Hoa provincial Military Command and the regional military units to closely coordinate with relevant agencies and units to make timely recommendations to higher levels and map out concrete plans to thoroughly prepare personnel, vehicles, medical supplies and equipment for the fight against COVID-19.

Also, the command and units should make good preparations for putting field hospitals into operation whenever required.

* The same day, the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province, Thien Tam 47 charity group, and other benefactors presented 29 gift packages, worth nearly VND 400,000, to needy households in Village 8, Ia R've commune, Ea Sup district, Dak Lak.

The gifts include cash, rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce and others.

In addition, the units provided 130 T-shirts, 500 kilograms of vegetables and fruits, 500 bottles of fresh water, 100 splash shields for local people and troops on duty at medical checkpoints.

* According to the Vietnamese – German University (VGU), the university will hand over more than 200,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits donated by the Federal Republic of Germany to Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

The antigen rapid test kits, worth 598,000 euros (nearly VND 16 billion), are funded by the government of Hessen state and the Messer Group via the World University Service of Germany (WUS).

* In Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Binh Tay Food Company on August 10 presented 2,000 protective suits to the Hospital of HCMC Medicine and Pharmacy University to support the hospital in the COVID-19 battle.

* On the same day, a delegation of Army Corps 16 donated VND 1.5 billion to Dak Nong province's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund.

The donation aims to support the province in preparing sufficient medical supplies, promoting the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and anti-pandemic prevention and control work.

* In Kien Giang, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in association with the provincial military command, on August 10, transported over 5 tons of food to Ho Chi Minh City to help needy people in quarantine sites and locked-down areas.

Particularly, the department has mobilized 2.5 tons of rice, a ton of sea fish, 1.5 tons of cucumbers, and 5,000 eggs from sponsors and people working in the agriculture sector.

* From August 3-10, the Naval Region 3 Command offered 200 gifts to disadvantaged people affected by COVID-19 in Con Dao district and Ward 12, Vung Tau city, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

The gifts include rice, instant noodles, medical face masks and others.

Translated by Quynh Oanh