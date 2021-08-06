Military units active in combating COVID-19

* The Military Command of Thua Thien – Hue province held a ceremony to see off its troops to transport over 24 tons of basic necessities and medical supplies to people and troops in Ho Chi Minh City.

* The Southern Military Center for Preventive Medicine under the Department of Military Medicine administered the second shots of COVID-19 vaccine to troops of the Naval Region 5 Command. During the three-day vaccination, both troops and medical personnel observed the Health Ministry's regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control and safety of inoculation.

* From July 30 to August 4, the Naval Region 3 Command raised over VND 170 million to assist the command's affiliates' troops heavily affected by COVID-19.

* On August 4, a mission from the Trade Union of the Saigon New Port Corporation visited the company's staff and workers who are COVID-19 patients and their close contacts under quarantine at My Thuy Primary School and Son Ca Kindergarten in Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City. The mission also presented gifts to its workers on duty at Tan Cang – Cat Lai port.

* On August 3 and 4, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command presented 800 gifts, each worth VND 1 million, to pandemic-hit people in Southern localities. The command also distributed nearly 1,000 leaflets on COVID-19 prevention and control measures and Vietnam's law on the sea to people in the three provinces of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, and Khanh Hoa.

* Twenty troops of the Military Command of Dong Nai province's Long Thanh district were reinforced to Field Hospital No.10 at the Political School of Dong Nai province.

* All affiliated units under the Gia Lai provincial Military Command launched emulation movements with the aim of effectively controlling COVID-19 and achieving local military-defense missions in the remaining months of this year.

* The Vinh Hai Border Guard Post under the Soc Trang Border Guard Command and local authorities presented gifts to 930 needy Khmer families in Vinh Hai commune, Vinh Chau town.

* The Women Union Organization of Army Corps 16's Regiment 720 gave 1,200 kg of rice, 200 boxes of instant noodles, 500 kg of vegetables and fruits, and other necessaries to people quarantined at a quarantine facility in Dak Nong province.

Translated by Mai Huong