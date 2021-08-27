Military unit determined to win COVID-19

The program will last until the end of the whole COVID-19 pandemic fighting campaign directed by the Government and the Ministry of National Defense.
Under this program, the division's Party committees at all levels, commanding officers, troops and workers of its affiliates will thoroughly grasp Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's call, the dispatch issued by the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, and other documents issued by higher levels on applying drastic COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the spirit of "Fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy," contributing to the national efforts to win the pandemic.
Moreover, they should keep a close watch on COVID-19 developments in localities to give timely recommendations to higher levels to ensure medical services for missions.
The department will direct field hospitals for infectious diseases to screen and treat COVID-19 patients to minimize deaths while leading the absolutely safe receipt and allocation of vaccines, and medical supplies as well as care for troops' health, and spiritual and material lives of the people, especially those in pandemic-hit areas.
Also, the department's affiliates will boost dissemination of information about good and effective models and examples in COVID-19 control to beautify the image of military medical personnel and good virtue of Uncle Ho's soldiers.
In addition to winning COVID-19, they should also complete their major political tasks, observe military discipline and State law, and build strong units.
In his speech, Senior Colonel Nguyen Huu My, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Medicine, asked the department's affiliated units to set their own targets, promote solidarity, and do their utmost to accomplish all assigned missions.
Translated by Mai Huong
