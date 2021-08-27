Military diplomats urged to boost vaccine diplomacy

At the working session, General Chien emphasized that along with strictly observing COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19, vaccination is the best, leading, decisive, strategic and long-term solution to achieve herd immunity. Therefore, the acceleration of implementing vaccine strategy and vaccine diplomacy is defined as a key, especially in the context that vaccine sources continue to be a global urgent issue.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry-run agencies reported on the results of the implementation of the Defense Minister's direction on boosting exchange of experience in pandemic prevention and control, cooperation in exchange, purchase, transfer, and receipt of COVID-19 vaccine technology, biological products and drugs to treat COVID-19 patients with other countries in order to meet urgent domestic needs.

They also made proposals and gave recommendations on how to access more vaccine sources in the coming time.

In his concluding speech, General Chien highly praised the aforementioned units for implementing vaccine diplomacy, saying that it is to realize the Prime Minister's decision and the Defense Ministry's leaders' direction on vaccine diplomacy.

General Chien suggested they take full advantage of their capabilities to proactively, urgently, flexibly, creatively, drastically bolster the access to the most possible vaccine resources in the fastest time through defense diplomacy amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Translated by Mai Huong