Military, civilian units and agencies join hands in COVID-19 fight

A working delegation of the Thua Thien – Hue provincial Military Command, led by its Political Commissar Senior Colonel Hoang Van Nhan, on August 18, inquired after medical staff and other forces on duty at the COVID-19 Testing Facility under the provincial Center for Disease Control and field hospitals in the province.

On behalf of the provincial Military Command, Senior Colonel Hoang Van Nhan highly praised the anti-COVID-19 forces for their tireless efforts over the past time.

Also, he hoped that these forces would overcome difficulties and do their utmost to serve COVID-19 patients.

On this occasion, Colonel Nhan presented VND 5 million and other necessities to each unit.

* The same day, Military Hospital 110 under Military Region 1 sent 25 experienced doctors and nurses, vehicles, medical supplies and equipment to support the anti-pandemic forces of the Southern provinces in the COVID-19 combat.

* Regiment 244 under the Quang Ninh provincial Military Command handed over certificates for quarantine completion to 91 Vietnamese citizens returning from Singapore and the Republic of Korea.

The unit has their facilities ready to receive Vietnamese citizens for quarantine and up to now, nearly 4,000 citizens have completed their concentrated quarantine period at Regiment 244.

* On August 18, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai provincial People's Committee Vo Duc Tan and Chairman of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Cao Van Quang received donation, worth more than VND 15.8 billion, from the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Dong Nai branch), Sovico Group, HD Bank, Dat Xanh and Donacoop groups and other companies in the province.

The donations include medical supplies and equipment, ambulances, ventilators, food, and cash.

* The same day, localities in Kien Giang collected SARS-CoV-2 testing samples for over 700,000 local people.

* Thong Nhat Hospital and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Tan Binh district inaugurated a multi-storey field hospital in Tan Binh district on August 18.

The hospital has the capacity of 1,000 beds, including 300 beds on the first floor, 650 beds on the second, and 50 beds on the third.

* The Binh Duong provincial Military Command offered 1,000 gift packages, valued at VND 500,000 each, to needy people in hostels, quarantine sites, and locked-down areas, etc.

* On August 18, the Long An provincial Military Command sent 32 medical troops from its affiliated units to assist the on-duty medical force of Duc Hoa district in collecting COVID-19 testing samples and tracking down infected cases.

Translated by Quynh Oanh