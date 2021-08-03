Migrant workers unable to return home find support from local communities

A member of Ba Đình District’s Youth Union presents a gift of food to an elderly Vietnamese lady. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A number of migrant workers who are unemployed due to social distancing measures, but can not go back to their hometowns, are struggling with their lives in the capital.

All people living in Hà Nội have been ordered not to leave the city as local authorities have tightened social distancing rules amid soaring COVID-19 infection cases.

Trần Thị Thoa, hailing from northern Nam Định Province, a fruit vendor in Hà Nội, has been stranded in her 10sq.m rented house in Ba Đình District for more than a week.

Most of her neighbours who are migrant workers hailing from different localities are in the same situation as Thoa.

"On normal days, besides selling fruits, I also work as a part-time helper. I can save about VNĐ2 million to VNĐ3 million per month after rent, food, electricity and water," she told the Vietnam News Agency.

Now Thoa and her neighbours have nothing to do but stay indoors and sometimes go out to clean the streets.

Having no income these days, she spends her savings on buying food which is normally only rice and boiled vegetables.

Thoa said "We always follow pandemic prevention rules but to be honest, without jobs, we face many difficulties."

"We are lucky to receive sympathy from neighbours and assistance from local authorities," she said.

"We feel more relieved and have more motivation to overcome this difficult time."

Phạm Thị Diễm, vice chairwoman of Ba Đình District People's Committee, said local authorities had offered support to many vulnerable people and labourers who are affected by the pandemic in the area.

Local authorities have helped people in lockdown, the elderly and those living alone buy food and necessary items.

About 300 meals have been distributed each day to poor and unemployed people in the district at No 57 Nghĩa Dũng St, Ba Đình District.

"Many wards in Ba Đình District have presented hundreds of gifts worth VNĐ500,000 to VNĐ2 million each to vulnerable groups. Rice, instant noodles, eggs, candy, biscuits and vegetables have been given for free to poor households or those facing difficulties during the pandemic," Diễm said.

"We hope poor households and unemployed people can stay healthy and overcome this difficult time."

Bùi Thanh Xuân, chairman of Phúc Xá Ward People's Committee, said a lot of kind-hearted people have offered to present gifts to poor migrant workers in the area. Local authorities will arrange the times and venues for gifts to be handed over to ensure pandemic prevention requirements are met.

Nguyễn Lan Hương, president of the Vietnam Fatherland Front chapter in Hà Nội, said in spite of production and business difficulties, a lot of people and enterprise representatives have made donations.

The fight against COVID-19 will be prolonged, she said, calling on individuals, businesses and organisations to continue to make donations including cash, materials, and other items or even to simply lend a hand to needy people.

According to the city Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the authorities have provided more than VNĐ54 billion to employers and employees hit by COVID-19.

The department has proposed that the municipal People's Committee develop a supportive package for poor households.

More than 3,000 households are expected to receive the assistance of at least VNĐ1 million each. — VNS