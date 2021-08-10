Midfielder Triền auctions his medal to raise money to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Football
HÀ NỘI Midfielder Trần Hữu Đông Triều, a player loaned to Hải Phòng by Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL), has successfully auctioned his first, precious silver medal gained at the 2013 AFF U19 Championship to raise money for the fight against COVID-19.
Triều announced that his silver medal was auctioned for VNĐ33 million (US$1,400). This money along with money donated by his friends and relatives will be distributed among disadvantaged people from Quảng Nam living in HCM City.
This is the first medal that Triều won in his career. At that time, he and his teammates at HAGL such as Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Lương Xuân Trường, Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Công Phượng competed in the final match against Indonesia at the regional football tournament.
"This is my first international medal. The medal is in my souvenir cabinet, it is a good memory. But just being beautiful is not enough, it will be much more meaningful if the medal contributes to good deeds," said Triều.
"At the moment, Quảng Nam people living in HCM City are facing a number of challenges. They have lost their jobs and are in poverty. Some people don’t even have a stable place to stay. I hope the old people and children have a place to stay. I hope the pandemic will pass quickly and I also want to do something for my compatriots," Triều added.
Earlier, national midfielder Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng also auctioned his SEA Games 30 gold medal for VNĐ206 million (US$8,900).
This medal belonging to the Nghệ An-born player was awarded when he and his teammates took the title of the region’s biggest sports event in 2019. Hoàng took part in the SEA Games 30 as an enhanced senior for the Việt Nam U23 team. That was Hoàng's last SEA Games tournament.
All proceeds from the auction of this gold medal will be used to buy breathing machines to support HCM City during the pandemic.
"I always think the best thing is to give, not keep for myself. When localities across the country were in trouble, HCM City helped wholeheartedly, now it’s all for HCM City,” said Hoàng.
Aside from auctioning his medal, Hoàng also auctioned his national team jersey competing in the UAE at the second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in early June.
"In life, there are still many children who are struggling. I want to do something practical to help them," he said.
Hoàng has also accompanied the students of the University of Economics in HCM City in the GOALOVE fundraising auction for disadvantaged children, especially important as COVID-19 pandemic is raging. – VNS
