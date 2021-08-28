Mekong Delta photo festival opens for entrants

BẠC LIÊU — An art photo festival showcasing the beauty of the landscape and local people of the Mekong Delta is calling for entries from photographers living in the region.
The 36th Mekong Delta Regional Art Photo Festival 2021 will be jointly organised by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists and the Union of Literary and Art Associations of the southern province of Bạc Liêu.
According to the organising board, the event is part of the celebration of national major holidays and achievements of both the nation and the Mekong Delta region and maintains exchanges in artistic activities within provinces and cities in the region.
Themed Mekong Delta – Integration and Development, the art photo festival is open to all professional and amateur photographers living and working in the Mekong Delta region, including 13 provinces and cities: An Giang, Bạc Liêu, Bến Tre, Cà Mau, Cần Thơ, Đồng Tháp, Hậu Giang, Kiên Giang, Long An, Sóc Trăng, Tiền Giang, Trà Vinh and Vĩnh Long.
Entries are accepted in all genres of photography such as landscape, portrait and daily life which are expected to reflect the beauty of nature and people in the region.
Other eligible works include those picturing the international integration of the region; outstanding individuals; new rural and transformation projects; protection of the sovereignty of national borders, sea and islands; and the beauty in the cultural and spiritual life of ethnic minorities.
The organising board particularly encourages photos with humane messages such as spreading love, sharing difficulties and joining hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each photographer can submit up to eight works. Entries that have won awards, or been in national and regional photo exhibitions organised or sponsored by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists are not accepted.
The entries must be uploaded on the festival website lienhoananhkhuvuc.vn by September 30. The organising board will select the outstanding entrants from October 3-10 and announce the winners on October 15 prior to the launch of the festival in December. — VNS
