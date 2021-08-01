Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C

The Mau Son mountain area in Lang Son Province is being blanketed by snow and ice as the temperature has dropped to minus 1 degrees centigrade. The chill has resulted from a bone-chilling cold front which is affecting the whole northern region of Vietnam. According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the chilly cold weather would spread to the central region of Vietnam from this evening. Ha Hien/Nong Duc Tho (Dtinews) New cold spell to hit northern and central regions A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
