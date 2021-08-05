Man arrested in connection with death of Vietnamese student

Police in Osaka, Japan examine a bridge in the Namba Parks area where a Vietnamese student was pushed into the Dotonbori River underneath and died on Monday. — Mainichi/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — A man wanted in connection with the death of a Vietnamese student in Osaka, Japan was arrested by Japanese police on Thursday, the Vietnam News Agency reported in Tokyo.

The man's first name was released as Alberto. He is 26-year-old and is from the Dominican Republic.

He is currently unemployed and has no permanent residence address.

He was seized by the police in Osaka at 1.34pm on Thursday.

The man is alleged to have beat the Vietnamese student then pushed him into the Dotonbori River in the Namba Parks area, which caused him to die on Monday night.

He appeared to have drunk alcohol with the student near the scene before the incident took place, the police said.

On Monday, a video posted to social media by another Vietnamese citizen showed a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in the Namba Parks area. It prompted the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka to contact Osaka police to verify the incident.

Local police on Tuesday said the victim was a young man born in 1999. He was killed just after 8pm on Monday, at a pedestrian area near the Ebisu bridge, in Osaka City. An emergency medical unit had tried to save him but was unsuccessful.

Further investigations are underway. — VNS