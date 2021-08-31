Loopholes still found in HN’s social distancing

People queue up to take tests for SARS-CoV-2 in Khâm Thiên Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

HÀ NỘI — Loopholes are still being found in the implementation of social distancing in Hà Nội.

The loopholes include pandemic prevention and control activities in densely populated areas and lockdown areas not being strict enough; as well as green-channel truck drivers who transport necessary goods during social distancing being dishonest about travel itineraries.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội Đinh Tiến Dũng told local media on Monday morning the loopholes had resulted in new clusters being found in the city in recent days.

For example, clusters of new cases were recently found in Thanh Xuân Trung Ward, Thanh Xuân District and Giáp Bát Ward in Hoàng Mai District.

Recently, there were clusters in Văn Chương Ward in Đống Đa District, Liên Ninh Commune in Thanh Trì District, HH4C Linh Đàm Apartment Complex in Hoàng Mai District.

New positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were also reported among ambulance drivers, green-channel truck drivers and people who worked at traditional markets and supermarkets, he said.

“All of these cases warn of the very unpredictable way the pandemic attacks the community,” he said.

"While the pandemic still shows its complex developments in many localities across the country, we need to continue persevering the effective implementation of social distancing.”

The city was told to implement the model “COVID-19 safe family,” requiring each household to sign a commitment not to go out unless necessary, he said.

Dũng ordered all relevant agencies to quickly close loopholes and focus on pandemic prevention and control measures to bring the city back to normal.

In addition to the efforts of the city administration, it needed more consensus in the community in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

Therefore, he called on all local people to seriously obey social distancing. People must stay at home and only go out if necessary as well as comply with the 5K message: Khẩu trang (facemasks) – Khử khuẩn (disinfection) – Khoảng cách (distancing) – Không tụ tập (no gathering) – Khai báo y tế (health declaration).

In order to prevent cases of green-channel truck drivers spreading the virus in the community such as cases in Giáp Bát Ward, Hoàng Mai District, green-channel drivers must transport goods directly to the delivery place without randomly parking, he said.

If drivers need to leave the cabin for any reasons, they must wear medical protective clothing and must not contact with other people. After delivering the goods, they must leave the area immediately, he said.

Hà Nội has recorded a total of 3,637 cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on Sunday, including 38 deaths. A total of 2,900,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the city. — VNS