Lộc Trời unveils new linkage model for rice production

Lộc Trời presents 10 tonnes of rice to Long An Province. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Lộc Trời Group has adopted a linkage model for rice production on 36,000 hectares of land in An Giang Province's Thoại Sơn District.

It will fully subsidise farmers' expenses for growing the grain besides providing technical support for crop management through its agricultural engineers.

It encourages farmers to grow rice based on the sustainable rice platform (SRP) and meet criteria set by fastidious import markets like Japan, the US, EU, and Australia.

Under the linkage model, it said it “connects orders for each growing area, organises production based on optimal methods and ensures harmonious benefits for all stakeholders involved in its agricultural eco-system, especially steady incomes for farmers amid the current difficulties caused by COVID-19."

The company said since the fourth outbreak of the pandemic, it had undertaken many measures to ensure the safety of employees and stabilise production and the supply of agricultural materials and services.

Its 14 plants in An Giang, Đồng Tháp, Long An, Bạc Liêu, and Tây Ninh provinces have more than 500 employees staying on-site since July 12.

In response to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee's call for everyone to support the fight against the pandemic, Lộc Trời has donated over VNĐ4 billion (US$174,735) worth of rice to support poor people and frontline workers in many localities.

It has also donated medical equipment worth over VNĐ10 billion ($436,993) to many localities, including 4,500 SARS – CoV – 2 test kits to the An Giang Provincial General Hospital and a real-time PCR LightCycler 480 II testing machine system worth nearly VNĐ2 billion to the Hà Tiên City Medical Centre. — VNS