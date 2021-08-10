Lộc Trời unveils new linkage model for rice production

HCM CITY — Lộc Trời Group has adopted a linkage model for rice production on 36,000 hectares of land in An Giang Province's Thoại Sơn District.
It will fully subsidise farmers' expenses for growing the grain besides providing technical support for crop management through its agricultural engineers.
It encourages farmers to grow rice based on the sustainable rice platform (SRP) and meet criteria set by fastidious import markets like Japan, the US, EU, and Australia.
Under the linkage model, it said it “connects orders for each growing area, organises production based on optimal methods and ensures harmonious benefits for all stakeholders involved in its agricultural eco-system, especially steady incomes for farmers amid the current difficulties caused by COVID-19."
The company said since the fourth outbreak of the pandemic, it had undertaken many measures to ensure the safety of employees and stabilise production and the supply of agricultural materials and services.
Its 14 plants in An Giang, Đồng Tháp, Long An, Bạc Liêu, and Tây Ninh provinces have more than 500 employees staying on-site since July 12.
In response to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee's call for everyone to support the fight against the pandemic, Lộc Trời has donated over VNĐ4 billion (US$174,735) worth of rice to support poor people and frontline workers in many localities.
It has also donated medical equipment worth over VNĐ10 billion ($436,993) to many localities, including 4,500 SARS – CoV – 2 test kits to the An Giang Provincial General Hospital and a real-time PCR LightCycler 480 II testing machine system worth nearly VNĐ2 billion to the Hà Tiên City Medical Centre. — VNS
- As Apple gets set to unveil new iPhone models, shares hit an all-time high
- Tesla Model Y Production Downside: Battery Shortage Anticipated
- Apple expected to unveil new iPads, Mac in New York
- Nintendo to Launch Two New Switch Models
- Hisense Unveils New L8E & L10E Ultra-Premium Laser TV Products
- Western Digital Unveils New 1TB SanDisk MicroSD Card
- MyKronoz Unveils New Bluetooth Earbuds, Wrist Wearables
- Check out all of Apple's videos related to the new iPhone models and the Apple Watch Series 4
- Macbook Air 2018: Apple to unveil new budget laptop to revive sales
- Apple reportedy cuts orders for the three new iPhone models by 20%
- Acer unveils new Windows Mixed Reality headset, Swift notebooks, and more
- Panasonic unveils new 3D TV
- SilverStone Unveils A 2kW PSU, New Chassis And Storage Products
- OmniVision Unveils New Cost-Effective Image Sensors For AR, VR
- Steve Jobs unveils new iPods
- Rumor: New Nintendo Switch Models Reportedly In Production
- Tesla may unveil the Model Y this year — here’s everything we know about the vehicle so far
- Tesla will unveil the Model Y this month — here’s everything we know about the vehicle so far
- Tesla opens up orders for its long-awaited Model Y SUV, but production won't begin for a while (TSLA)
- Why Elon Musk’s Tesla Model Y Will Have Faster Production Than Model 3
Lộc Trời unveils new linkage model for rice production have 494 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.