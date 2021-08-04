Lam Dong to set up Covid field hospital
The Saigon Times
|The Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital. Lam Dong Province decided to establish a Covid-19 field hospital with 300-500 beds yesterday, August 3, as part of its efforts to fight Covid-19 – PHOTO: TNO
HCMC – The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong decided to establish a Covid-19 field hospital with 300-500 beds yesterday, August 3, as part of its efforts to fight the disease.
Once the number of cases in the province exceeds 600, the province will convert local schools into additional field hospitals, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.
To remain prepared to treat coronavirus patients, the province ordered local medical centers to prepare 200 beds and put two Covid treatment facilities with 500 beds into operation.
The province has proactively raised its alert to a high level, as its neighboring provinces and 19 localities in the south have been hit by the virus and are implementing the stay-at-home mandate in line with the prime minister's Directive 16.
Also, many people who returned to Lam Dong did not declare their health status or made dishonest declarations, and did not comply with anti-virus measures, resulting in the community spread of the disease. Moreover, many drivers and drivers' assistants of long-haul freight vehicles have defied the province's anti-Covid-19 rules.
As of this morning, Lam Dong had reported 54 infections, with 11 having fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
