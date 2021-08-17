Korean sings Vietnamese in new music video

HÀ NỘI A new music video titled Vietnam has been launched by South Korea singer Joseph Kwon, showing his love to the country and people.
The song Vietnam was composed by Kwon himself and Park Nark-jong with youthful melodies and joyful lyrics.
The lyrics "You are great Vietnamese; our great shouting; country Vietnam Vietnam is great; descendants of Hùng King" are simple and repeated in the song, showing the love of an expatriate in Việt Nam.
"I wrote this song with my true feelings that I experienced in Việt Nam," he said.
"Việt Nam has given me an abundance of creative inspiration. This new music video helps me to continue expressing my love and passion for the country and people of Việt Nam.
"Việt Nam surprises me every day, but I selected some of my interests that are exquisite art, traditional fashion, passion for football and warm heart."
The video was shot in the southern province of Ninh Bình with beautiful landscapes.
In the video, Kwon wears a white traditional long dress which was presented by one of his Vietnamese friends.
"The long dress is really beautiful," he said.
Kwon graduated from the National conservatory of Firenze, in Italy, and worked as the conductor of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s choir.
When he was a child he became interested in Việt Nam. During his first visit to Việt Nam, he was impressed by the natural landscapes, unique culture and friendly people.
He moved to work in Việt Nam in 2019. He has attended culture and music events in Việt Nam including the Korean-Việt Nam Culture Fair 2020 in Hà Nội and Music talk by Voice of Việt Nam.
He has also launched Go Vietnam Go Go , Chả Cá or Peace , You Are in My Heart and Remember.
Vietnam is the first time he has sang in Vietnamese. The video received 33,000 views after three days on YouTube on August 12. VNS
