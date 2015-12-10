Keepsakes of People’s Public Security on display

PANO – An exhibition “Historical keepsakes of People’s Public Security” opened at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on December 9th.
Since 2012, the People’s Public Security Force has collected nearly 4,500 keepsakes featuring the sentiments and teaching of President Ho Chi Minh to the force’s members, as well as their contributions to the national construction and defence cause.
These items help boost education in the traditions of the force in the current time among people.
At the opening ceremony, dozens of keepsakes were handed over to the organization panel by groups and individuals from South Vietnam.
The campaign to collect the force’s keepsakes will last until the first quarter of 2016.
Translated by Van Hieu
