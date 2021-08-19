Japanese Communist Party’s chief hails Vietnam’s concerted efforts against COVID-19

Directly handing thank-you letters from Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the JCP chief, Nam said Vietnam – Japan ties have continued growing strongly and comprehensively with a high level of mutual political trust.

The two countries have worked together and actively supported each other in COVID-19 prevention and control, he said, adding that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) highly valued its cooperation and traditional friendship with the JCP.

The diplomat took this occasion to briefed Kazuo on the outcomes of the CPV's 13th National Congress and Vietnam's development targets toward the celebration of the 100th founding anniversaries of the CPV (1930-2030) and the nation (1945-2045).

He believed that in the coming time, the traditional ties between the two Parties will be fortified and deepened, contributing to the enhancement of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

For his part, Shii thanked leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government for their attention to boosting cooperative relations between the two Parties and countries.

He also commended Vietnam's active participation in international efforts to promote non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The official hoped the two Parties to soon resume the exchange of high-level visits and theoretical discussions when the pandemic is put under control.

