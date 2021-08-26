Italy gives 801,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI —The Italian Government on Wednesday announced it would give Việt Nam 801,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX Facility to aid the nation's fight against the pandemic.
The batch of vaccines, expected to be delivered to Việt Nam in early September, is the result of the efforts of senior leaders, including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính who sent a letter to his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, asking for vaccine support, as well as the endeavours of the Government's working group on vaccine diplomacy.
The donation is evidence of the Việt Nam – Italy strategic partnership and shows the solidarity the Italian Government and people have reserved for Việt Nam.
Amid complicated developments of COVID-19 with the appearance of new variants, the Vietnamese Government has identified accessing many vaccine supplies for the quickest implementation of the large-scale vaccination rollout is the solution and top priority to push back the pandemic.
Currently, Italy is the European Union’s second-biggest donor to the COVAX Facility with a commitment to provide 15 million doses of vaccine and US$359 million.
As a development partner of ASEAN, Italy recently pledged to donate an additional $2 million to the bloc's special fund to cope with COVID-19. VNS
- COVID-19 vaccine trial: Oxford University to recruit 500 volunteers
- Oxford University to recruit 500 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
- All the COVID-19 vaccines and treatments currently in clinical trials
- Covid-19 vaccine: Research on at Oxford lab, clinical trial on humans soon
- Oxford recruiting volunteers for speedy Covid-19 vaccine trial
- Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
- Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech ties up with FluGen, UW-Madison virologists
- Coronavirus Australia live news: CSIRO launches initial trial stage of two COVID-19 vaccines
- BTA working on potential Covid-19 vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson signs a COVID-19 vaccine deal with the U.S. government
- Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force gives updates on COVID-19 response
- Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine likely to begin human trials by July
- COVID-19 VACCINE: Drogba, Eto’o slam racist doctors’ for suggesting Africa as test site
- Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
- Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
- 31 COVID-19 patients test negative
- Gruppo Ospedaliero San Donato Can Play a Central Role During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 fight
- Viet Nam News suspends daily print newspaper after reporter catches COVID-19
- Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
Italy gives 801,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam have 420 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.