Int’l Army Games 2021 kicked off in Vietnam today

This is the first time Vietnam hosts competitions in the International Army Games.

Nearly 150 competitors from eight countries gathered for the opening ceremony of two contests in the International Army Games 2021 opened in Hanoi, Vietnam today [August 31].

Contests of Army Games 2021 open in Vietnam on August 31. Photos: QDND

Fourteen delegations of eight countries will take part in the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" competitions that are held in Vietnam for the first time.

The launching ceremony opened in Hanoi with the attendance of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, Ambassadors and Military Attachés of participating countries and military personnel from Bangladesh, Belarus, Laos, Mali, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and the host Vietnam.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the 2021 International Army Games is being held in 11 countries with more than 280 teams from 43 countries, taking part in 34 competitions.

Along with the contests, the Organizing Board also holds side activities such as the cultural space, weapons, and equipment display, volleyball and tennis games, and art performance.

"Sniper Frontier" takes place in four stages namely an individual skill assessment, a pair assessment, a team assessment, a speed assessment. Each stage has different contests, with one contest taking the priority in the case of two teams sharing the same total score. The performance of the first stage determines the groups of teams as well as the contests in the later stages.

"Emergency Area" marks the participation of rescue units. Each team consists of up to 15 people. The competition takes place in three stages, including overcoming obstacles, relay race, and final race. During the competition, the teams must overcome a specific obstacle course, consisting of debris, fires, and road collapse.

In competitions held in Russia, Vietnam's two Gepard 3.9 frigates 015 Tran Hung Dao and 016 Quang Trung will compete at the "Sea Cup" competition.

The Army Games 2021 is held in many countries including Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Algeria, Armenia, Serbia, Qatar, and Vietnam. The games will end on September 4, 2021.

In the Army Games 2020, the Vietnam tank crew was crowned champion for the Tank Biathlon competition.