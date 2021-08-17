InnoCity 2021 – Vietnam Young Initiatives program to be launched officially on August 19

The program was initiated by the Union of Students and Youth Unions in Europe under the sponsorship of the National Innovation Center (NIC), with the aim of collecting ideas of young Vietnamese all over the world for restoring national socio-economic development after the pandemic and helping building sustainable and smart Vietnamese cities.
The program has been popularized among young Vietnamese intellectuals across the world since April this year.
From August 2021 to October 2021, the program will be held both in-person and virtual forms in Vietnam and Europe. The 50 most outstanding initiatives will be selected for intensive discussions with leading experts in relevant fields.
Source: VNA
