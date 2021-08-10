Infographic works featuring Agent Orange/dioxin disaster in Vietnam exhibited in France

By combining painting and infographic, Tram Anh highlighted the consequences of AO/dioxin in Vietnam, the pain of victims as well as the struggle to claim justice for the victims and efforts to ease their pain, especially support of French friends in this regard.

Several small credit projects to help families of disabled people in AO/dioxin-affected areas in Central Quang Binh province were also introduced within the exhibition framework.

Tram Anh said that her engagement in activities to support AO/dioxin victims in France, including the lawsuit logged by Vietnamese French woman Tran To Nga, motivated her to tell stories of AO/dioxin disaster in a friendly, understandable, humorous and moved manner.

She said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic which prevents visitors from joining the exhibition directly, the organizing board has made the pictures available online through social media networks such as Facebook and Instagram. Those who are interested in the exhibition can contact the board via email address [email protected] until September 18.

From 1961 to 1971, the U.S. military sprayed about 80 million liters of toxic chemicals, 61 percent of which were AO, containing 366 kg of dioxin, on to nearly a quarter of South Vietnam. About 86 percent of the area was sprayed more than two times, 11 percent of the area was sprayed more than 10 times.

As a result, around 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the toxic chemical. Many of the victims have died, while millions of their descendants are living with deformities and diseases as a direct result of the chemical's effects.

In France, various practical activities have been held by many organisations, including the Association of Vietnamese People in France (UGVF), Union of Vietnamese Youth in France (UJVF) and Collectif Vietnam Dioxine, to support AO/dioxin victims in Vietnam and support struggles for justice for the victims.

Source: VNA