Indian warship brings oxy to help Vietnam save lives

Indian Navy delivers medical supplies to Vietnam during its Southeast Asia deployment for trans-shipment of Covid relief.
Indian INS Airavat warfare vessel arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on August 30 to bring 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen and 300 oxygen concentrators of 10 LPM capacity each to help the country fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
|Madan Mohan Sethi, India's Consul General to HCM City (L) and Tran Phuoc Anh, Director of the HCM City’s Department of Foreign Affairs at the handover ceremony on August 31. Photo: VNA
The Covid aid for Vietnam is the Indian Navy's proactive engagement with countries in the region at the forefront of numerous humanitarian missions, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense.
INS Airavat, an indigenously built Landing Ship Tank (Large), is on a deployment to Southeast Asia for trans-shipment of Covid relief, part of India's Mission Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) that is aimed to strengthen economic and security connections with its maritime neighbors.
India and Vietnam enjoy a strong traditional bond of friendship and have been working together towards a safer maritime domain.
The two navies cooperated in various areas including a composite training program in the fields of the submarine, aviation, and technical training, and regularly carried out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises.
|INS Airavat ship docks at Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi port in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on August 30. Photo: India’s Ministry of Defense
In another move, INS Ranvijay and INS Kora undertook bilateral maritime exercises with Vietnam People's Navy frigate Ly Thai To (HQ-012) in the South China Sea (called East Sea by Vietnam) on August 18, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The joint maritime activities are aimed to "consolidate the strong bond shared by the two navies" and would be "another step towards strengthening India-Vietnam defense relations," it noted.
Regular interactions between the two navies over the years have enhanced their interoperability and adaptability. This has ensured a quantum jump in the complexity and scale of professional exchanges.
- Williams' pit-stop expertise is saving lives in a neonatal unit
- Bring the Web to your Living Room
- The Life Saved Could be Your Kids
- Clearing first round is our biggest feat so far, says Indian women's team coach Maymol Rocky
- Moncada, LÃ³pez lead White Sox past Indians 5-2
- Time to bring focus back on cricket: Mithali Raj
- Wearing A Seat Belt Can Save Your Life
- Electricity market brings choices, deals — and scams
- Why Hardik Pandya coming back might help India fix what was never broken
- No easy ride: Motorcycle industry is in deep trouble and needs help fast, panel agrees
- Formula 1 killing the planet? They just might save it…
- In-car tech could help create life-saving ‘emergency corridors’ after car crashes
- On-base living without military orders
- Drone-Launching Land Rover Discovery Will Help the Red Cross
- WWE 205 Live Results: WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was shocked by a debuting NXT star
- White House Review of NHTSA Request Brings Black Box Mandate One Step Closer
- One World One Ride: Two Indians go around the world on their motorcycles
- Sports Vietnamese athletes find joy in post-pro life Vietnam’s Phu Quoc emerges as dream wedding venue for Indian billionaires
- Historic Tin Indian Drag Racing Pontiacs – Tin Indian
- Sports Hosting F1 race an opportunity for Hanoi to promote tourism: chairman Things I miss when away from Vietnam
Indian warship brings oxy to help Vietnam save lives have 559 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.