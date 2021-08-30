Indian Navy’s ship arrives in HCMC with relief medical supplies

Captain and crew members of the vessel at the receiving event
Attending the receiving event were Deputy chief of staff of the HCMC Border Guard, Lieutenant colonel Nguyen Anh Duc; Deputy chief of staff of the Naval Region 2, colonel Tran Dinh Nui; representatives of the municipal Port Border Guards and the Consulate General of India in HCMC .
The visit of vessel controlled by Captain M. Prasanna Kumar to deliver 300 Liquid Medical Oxygen containers and 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen that is a gift from the Indian Government to help Vietnam combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
The relationship between Vietnam and India has strongly developed in recent years based on bustling economic activity and convergence of political, regional and security issues. The bilateral relations were further elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in 2016.
The receiving ceremony will be held on August 31.
Representatives of the municipal Port Border Guards, the Consulate General of India in HCMC. and the Naval Region 2 attend the event.
Colonel To Danh Ut, commander of the HCMC Border Guard makes a security check before the vessel arrives.
The frontline forces performing Covid-19 prevention and prevention activities in the event
The patrol boat of the municipal Port Border Guards ensures the safety in a regulated area surrounding the Indian naval vessel.
By Quang Huy, Duc Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh
