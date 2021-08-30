Indian Navy’s ship arrives in HCMC with relief medical supplies

Captain and crew members of the vessel at the receiving event

The receiving ceremony will be held on August 31.

Representatives of the municipal Port Border Guards, the Consulate General of India in HCMC. and the Naval Region 2 attend the event.

Colonel To Danh Ut, commander of the HCMC Border Guard makes a security check before the vessel arrives.

The frontline forces performing Covid-19 prevention and prevention activities in the event