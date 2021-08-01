Indian community supports HCM City in COVID-19 fight

The machine will be presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, with the aim of facilitating the treatment for severe COVID-19 patients in the city.

It will be purchased using the money contributed by the Indian community living and working in HCM City and other southern localities of Vietnam, together with assistance from the Consulate General of India in the southern hub and Incham.

At the signing ceremony, Indian General Consul Madan Mohan Sethi underlined that India and Vietnam have a close-knit traditional friendship and always support each other in times of hardship.

He voiced his hope that the ECMO machine presented by the Indian community will help medical workers and experts cure COVID-19 patients who are in grave conditions, helping to prevent and push back the pandemic in the city.

