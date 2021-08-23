indian community donates ecmo machine to hcmc hospital

The donation was formalized in online presenting and receiving ceremonies held by the Indian business chamber in Vietnam, INCHAM, and the recipient hospital on August 20.

The fundraising initiative was undertaken by INCHAM and the Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi.

Major corporate contributors included Marico SEA, Tata Coffee and Harris Freeman VN Co. Ltd, while several Indian associations like the Ganeshotasv Committee, Onam Saigon Committee, Saigon Durgotsav Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Tamil Sangam also pitched in.

Besides the funding of an ECMO machine, the Indian business chamber, INCHAM, has also made cash donations of VND200 million and 2.5 tonnes of rice to the Vietnam Fatherland front.

INCHAM members have also join hands with local volunteers at district and ward levels, especially Districts 2, 7 and Binh Thanh, to support needy people with supplies of basic necessities like medicines, food and vegetables, hand sanitizers, masks, PPE kits and bedding.

Mr. Manoj Barthwal, INCHAM Chairman, said, "We are committed to helping the country that has given us employment as well as opportunities to earn a living. It is our duty to pay back and help take care of people in need at this difficult time. We pray that this crisis will be over very soon."

My Phung