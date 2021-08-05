India urged to continue support for ASEAN in vaccine supply, innovation

The ASEAN – India foreign ministers' meeting held virtually on Wednesday. Photo baoquocte.vn

HÀ NỘI – Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn urged India to continue its prompt and stable vaccine supply for ASEAN member states at the ASEAN – India foreign ministers' meeting held on Wednesday as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) and related meetings.

In his speech at the event, Sơn considered India a close neighbour and long-term partner of the bloc and encouraged the nation to assist ASEAN countries in applying IT and innovation advances in contribution to efforts toward recovery and growth.

ASEAN hopes to work closely with India to facilitate trade and investment and sustain the regional supply chain, the diplomat said.

Highly evaluating India's support for ASEAN's stance on the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue, he asked the country to back the bloc's efforts in making the sea an area of peace, stability, cooperation, security, safety, and environmental friendliness.

At the meeting, ASEAN nations praised India's contribution of US$1 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and wished to strengthen cooperation with India in stepping up efforts for comprehensive and sustainable recovery in the region.

They lauded India's proposal for making 2022 a year of ASEAN – India friendship to mark important development milestones in their relations, including the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.

India affirmed its support for ASEAN's role and efforts in boosting dialogue and reconciliation in Myanmar and support for the country.

Both sides highlighted their mutual assistance in responding to COVID-19, minimising its negative impacts, and fostering recovery.

They agreed to maintain and step up cooperation via the effective implementation of the ASEAN – India Plan of Action for 2021-2025. They said they will prioritise promoting trade, investment, connectivity, marine collaboration, blue economy, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, natural disaster prevention, climate change response, and narrowing development gap, among other matters.

ASEAN and India stated they will work closely together to contribute to efforts made for sustaining peace, security, and stability in the region, including maritime security and safety in the East Sea.

India affirmed its support for ASEAN’s principle stance on the East Sea, backing the bloc's promotion of its role in fostering dialogue, building trust, and ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) toward building an efficient and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The sides agreed to jointly compile cooperation documents within the framework of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

At the end of the meeting, Thailand transferred the role of coordinator of the ASEAN – India relations to Singapore. VNS