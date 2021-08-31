India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19

Madan Mohan Sethi, India's Consul General to HCM City (left) presents a token representing India’s medical supplies aid to Việt Nam to Trần Phước Anh, Director of the HCM City’s Department of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The Indian Government has presented Việt Nam with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to help the country in the fight against the COVID-19 surge.

The supplies were transported to the Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội port in HCM City by Indian Navy ship INS Airavat on Monday.

“INS Airavat reaches Việt Nam with Oxygen supplies. Indo-Pacific approach in practice,” India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted regarding the delivery.

A hand-over ceremony was held in HCM City on Tuesday in the southern city, with the participation of officials from both sides.

Trần Phước Anh, Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, thanked the Indian Government and people for their valuable and timely support, which was a mirror of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The aid, given to Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City, would significantly contribute to the pandemic combat in Việt Nam, Anh said, expressing his hope that with the mutual support and cooperation, Việt Nam and India would soon contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Madan Mohan Sethi, India's Consul General to HCM City, highlighted the fruitful relations between the two countries and affirmed that India always considered Việt Nam a trustworthy, close partner in not only national defence, economy and IT, but also in healthcare.

He viewed enhancing cooperation between countries as an effective measure to fight COVID-19, saying India stands ready to join hands with Việt Nam in this regard, especially in the sharing of knowledge and technology and improving the quality of medical personnel. — VNS

The medical supplies will be transported to Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo