Illustration contest themed “Hanoi is…” calls for participants

The contest is open to young artists nationwide to promote the image of Hanoi.
An illustration contest has been launched by UNESCO in Vietnam, lasting from August 6 to September 9.
The contest is aimed at promoting the capital city as a city of innovation, worthy of the title "Hanoi – Creative City" awarded by UNESCO in 2019.
Contestants can freely express their own feelings & emotions towards Hanoi
Contest poster courtesy of UNESCO Vietnam
According to UNESCO Vietnam, the Covid-19 pandemic may limit people’s mobility, but it cannot stop the flow of creativity. The drawing contest "Hanoi is…" welcomes unique ideas from the visual arts community of various genres such as painting, illustration, design, among others.
Contestants can freely express Hanoi through their artistic lens and emotions. They also have to fill up a registration form provided by the organizing committee.
Entries can be drawn on drawing devices or paper with a minimum size of 40cm x 40cm. The picture is not allowed to include text, and the introduction of the work should not include information such as advertising, news, links, other hashtags.
The jury of the contest comprises prominent artists in the painting and illustration community such as Xuan Lam, Tu Na, Kawako Giang Nguyen, X.Lan, and Noh-a (Cloud Pillow Studio).
The winner will be awarded a cash prize of 10 million VND (438 USD). There will be four second-place co-winners, a voting award, and 24 outstanding works awards.
The illustration contest 'Hanoi is…' is part of the Hanoi Rethink project initiated by UNESCO, UN-Habitat, and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to realize the city's commitments when joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.
