If fully vaccinated, people arriving from abroad to be quarantined for 7 days

The Saigon Times

People entering Vietnam through the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Fully vaccinated people arriving from abroad will be quarantined for seven days instead of 14 days – PHOTO: SGGP

HCMC – People from abroad who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result will be placed under mandatory quarantine for seven days instead of 14 days and self-isolate for another week.

The Ministry of Health on August 4 issued a document shortening the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people who want to travel to Vietnam. Accordingly, their negative test result must be issued 72 hours before their arrival, the local media reported.

In addition, their second Covid-19 shot must be administered at least 14 days but no more than 12 months before their arrival. They must also show proof of vaccination.

Those who have been infected with Covid-19 and have certificates proving that they have recovered from the disease no more than six months ago will also be entitled to a shorter mandatory quarantine.

Those people will be tested on the first and seventh quarantine days. After the quarantine period, they must follow anti-pandemic regulations and activate the Bluezone health declaration app.

The Ministry of Health proposed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provide guidance on the check and approval of Covid-19 vaccination and recovery papers.

Localities should allow arriving people to be quarantined at hotels if they wish to do so and agree to pay the quarantine fees. The management, handover, transport and admission of quarantined people must be conducted carefully to prevent cross infection and transmission of the coronavirus in the community.

The Ministry of Health's decision has been discussed with scientists, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Vietnam.

Since last month, the ministry has piloted the policy in the northern province of Quang Ninh, allowing fully vaccinated travelers and recovered Covid-19 patients to stay at centralized quarantine centers for seven days.

