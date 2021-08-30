ICS Summit 2021 to take place this week

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming International CSR & Sustainability Summit 2021 (ICS Summit 2021) is scheduled to take place on September 2 with an aim to discuss and explore the mobilisation of business leaders to rebuild a world that is sustainable and resilient.
It is no exaggeration to suggest that 2021 will be a defining year for sustainability actions. Various events surfaced the past year as a result of the pandemic, prevailing and entrenched inequality arising in societies, accounts of extreme weather events playing out, the impacts of these events ultimately snowballed into extreme poverty, accelerated social inequality, and even affecting education.
With so many upheavals that upended society, the race to climate resilience and the fight against existing inequalities has never been more intense, hesitant attempts or weak strategies are undermining the progress in sustainability goals.
The virtual summit that will gather more than 300 international delegates across Asia promises to offer powerful insights on rebuilding a clean, just, and sustainable future, for both people and the planet.
The summit also aims to strengthen ties, share experiences and best practices, as well as brainstorm and explore solutions for key global sustainability challenges. Details available at https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/. — VNS
